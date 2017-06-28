28 June 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Unicef Certifies 825 Communities Open Defecation Free in Katsina - Official

Tagged:

Related Topics

No fewer than 825 communities in Katsina State have so far been certified as Open Defecation Free (ODF) under the Sanitation, Hygiene and Water in Nigeria II (SHAWN).

The Executive Director, Katsina State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), AlhajiAminuDayyabu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Katsina.

NAN reports that the project was supported by the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

He said that the certified communities cut across the 11 participating local government areas of the state.

Dayyabu listed the local governments as Bakori, Ingawa, Dutsin-ma, Sandamu, Mai'adua, Musawa, Faskari, Kaita, Batagarawa, Matazu and Safana.

"Experts on sanitation went round the communities that claimed to have stopped open defecation to ascertain their claims.

"After a thorough investigation and scrutiny, the experts discovered that households in those communities use improved pit latrine that has cover drops and hand washing materials.

"The experts also didn't see shits in open environment like it was before.

"This shows that the communities have stopped Open Defecation," he said.

Dayyabu said that engaging in open defecation and living in unhygienic environment was responsible for most of the water and environment-related diseases, hence, the need for people to desist from such act.

He said that stopping defecation in open environment would further assist to prevent outbreak of diarrhoea and cholera, which account for high rate of child mortality in the state.

The executive director urged the certified communities to keep up the good efforts to maintain their status and enable the country to attain the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) Number six on water and sanitation.

He explained that the SHAWN II project, which started in 2015, had recorded tremendous successes.

Dayyabu said that 1,056 boreholes were drilled in rural communities to provide the rural dwellers with potable water during the period under review.( NAN)

Nigeria

Country's Extractive Industry Still Very Opaque - Report

A report released on Wednesday has ranked Nigeria's oil and gas and mining sectors as among the most opaque in the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.