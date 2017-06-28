Uganda: Museveni Pays Tribute to Maria Mutagamba At Parliament

Photo: Daily Monitor

Former Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Minister, Maria Lubega Mutagamba is dead.

President Yoweri Museveni made a brief stopover at Parliament to pay last respects to his former minister, Maria Mutagamba before heading to Kyadondo East to campaign for the NRM candidate, Sitenda Ssebalu.

The president arrived at Parliament at 12.10pm and was received by the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, First Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Moses Ali and Government Chief Whip, Ruth Nankabirwa.

Dressed in his trademark yellow shirt, black trousers and safari hat, he proceeded to the Parliamentary foyer, where the body of the former Rakai Woman MP lay and laid a wreath on the casket. He later signed a condolence book and after, met Mutagamba's family in the VIP room for close to 20 minutes.

According to sources privy to the meeting, Museveni was informed that the late Mutagamba had a vision to construct a public health school in Kampala. He reportedly said he will support her children's promise to fulfill their mother's dreams.

According to Nankabirwa, the president also handed over a financial contribution as condolence to the family. President Museveni left after the meeting to attend different rallies in Kyadondo on the final day of campaigns for the hotly contested seat.

In the afternoon, Parliament held a special sitting in honour of the fallen former minister of Tourism and Water, in which the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda moved a motion, paying tribute to Mutagamba, who represented Rakai in Parliament for 15 years.

Rugunda revealed that the late minister was a leader who served Uganda with dedication and patriotism and the country had lost an entrepreneur, environmentalist and patriot who served the country irrespective of her political aspirations.

"We should emulate her example of working across the political divide in a bid to serve the country," Rugunda said.

Rugunda revealed that the late minister succumbed to cancer on Saturday last week and that at the time of her death, the disease had concentrated in the liver.

Acting Leader of Opposition, Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda (Kira municipality) described Mutagamba as a skillful servant, passionate Christian and humble woman, who embodied the true tenets of democracy by recognizing the push for multiparty politics during the Constituent Assembly (CA).

Ssemujju said even though she crossed over to the ruling NRM party, Mutagamba never played dirty politics by discrediting her former political foes, displayed lately by opposition members who switch camps.

"Mutagamba never got her hands dirty with politics of intrigue and deceit. May those colleagues on the other side, especially who crossed not very long ago, learn from this astute lady and take their newfound love with caution. Avoid burning the bridges that helped them to be identified as potential recruits," he said.

Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo (Kyotera) recalled her appointment as Tourism minister, which did not go down well with the Rakai people who viewed it as a demotion. Kyeyune said Mutagamba turned around the ministry and her passion helped to bolster the sector's fortunes.

"We thought the president had undermined us by giving her the position but within a few years, we saw wonders in the ministry. She initiated Miss Tourism pageant and it helped to boost the sector, even after she left politics," Kyeyune, also State minister in charge of Microfinance, said.

Former Kakuuto County MP and EALA MP-elect, Matthias Kasamba said during her time at the ministry of Water, she was instrumental in formulating the 10-year strategic water programme and advocating for access to clean water to all parts of the country.

"She initiated so many projects across the country and the water coverage has increased. She was also instrumental in boosting supports towards National Water and Sewerage Corporation which has survived being privatized," Kasamba said.

Rakai Woman MP, Juliet Kyinyamatama, who succeeded Mutagamba, said as a mentor, the late minister guided her during her quest to join politics, urging her to be a servant leader and be accessible to her constituents.