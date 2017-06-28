Nigeria: Ghanaian Airline Launches Daily Flights to Abuja

Ghana-based Africa World Airlines (AWA) yesterday commenced daily flight operations to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) Abuja from Accra, Ghana.

The AWA aircraft, an Embraer 145, 50 seats capacity, landed at about 12:15pm on Monday in an inaugural flight into commence flight operations connecting Abuja to Accra. The aircraft was treated to the traditional water canon ceremony by the Federal Airports Authority (FAAN) fire service department.

AWA, a local airline in Ghana, in just about five years of operations has expanded operations into two Nigeria destinations, Lagos and Abuja. It currently does five flights daily from Lagos to Accra and one daily flight from Abuja to Accra.

Mr. Kingsley Chima, AWA Station Manager, Abuja, said the airline would expand into other African countries going forward.

Capt. Kwesi Oteng, who operated the inaugural flight from Accra to Abuja said: "AWA started out as a domestic airline and we extended into Lagos. When we started in Lagos, we were doing three flights per week from Lagos to Accra. Through our reliability, quality of service and safety standard, we expanded our network and we are now doing five flights daily. We plan to do the same thing in operations but for now, it's a daily operations."

He also said going forward; AWA would introduce bigger aircraft on the Nigerian route with business class and other services.

Mr. Taiwo Gregory, Acting Director, Air Traffic Management, who represented the Minister of State for Aviation, Capt. Hadi Sirika, said it was Nigeria's hope that; "this new airline strengthens linkages between the people of Nigeria and Ghana. I welcome you to Nigeria and wish you safe operations in Nigeria," he said.

Ghana's Minister of Aviation, Hon. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensa, who was on board the flight, said: "We are delighted to be a part of this process and be here for the maiden flight to Abuja. We know that this process is a combination of the Yamoussoukro Agreement and Chicago Convention. Both conventions agree that Africa should open more of its skies to private sector participation.