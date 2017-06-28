Several African dignitaries are in Botswana for the memorial and funeral service of former president Sir Ketumile Masire, who died in hospital last week at the age of 91, a report says.

According to SABC, Masire's memorial service will be held in Gaborone on Wednesday, while his funeral will be held on Thursday at his home village, Kanye.

Among the dignitaries who have already arrived in the capital are; former Mozambique president Armando Guebuza, former OAU secretary general Salim Ahmed Salim and former Tanzanian president Benjamin Mkapa, the report says.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and former president Thabo Mbeki are also expected to attend.

Masire was the president of Botswana from 1980 to 1998.

He led various diplomatic initiatives in Africa, including chairing a panel that investigated the 1994 Rwanda genocide, and co-ordinating the Inter-Congolese National Dialogue.

Source: News24