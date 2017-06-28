27 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Police Release Lowassa On Bail, to Report Next Thursday

Dar es Salaam — Police have released on bail the former Prime Minister, Mr Edward Lowassa, after questioning him for four hours at Police headquarters today.

Mr Lowassa reported at Police headquarters at around 10am today following a summon he received yesterday from the director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Mr Lowassa, who is also Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema Central Committee member, left Police headquarter building at around 2.15pm.

Speaking after the interrogation, Chadema's lawyer who accompanied Lowassa, Mr Peter Kibatala, said Police allowed Mr Lowassa to post a bail for himself.

Mr Kibatala said the questioning centred on a statement which Police described as incitement, which Mr Lowassa gave during an Iftar hosted by Ukonga MP, Mr Mwita Waitara last Friday.

"Mr Lowassa has been questioned on what Police describe as inflammatory statement. He has lodged cautionary statement and he will be required to report at the Police headquarters next Thursday," he said.

