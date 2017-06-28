press release

Kigali — The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Africa's trade finance bank, is hosting a series of events this week in Kigali for its 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) as a catalyst to boost the African trade agenda.

Against a backdrop of trade and economic transformation, the landmark gathering of more than 100 speakers, academics, and African and global trade development experts will discuss how to unlock Africa's trade potential, with insights and solutions for accelerating trade diversification. The events begin on 28June with discussions centered around:



· Trade as a catalyst for industrialising Africa

· Boosting intra-African trade for regional integration

· Expanding African trade in a world of rising protectionism

Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, and Anastasia Murakezi, the Prime Minister, are expected to attend.

"As many are grappling with the exit of international trade finance from the continent, intra-African trade is now an ultimate priority," says Dr Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank. "There is an urgency to get the continent moving, and there is no better time than this AGM to discuss 'Impact 2021: Africa Transformed', our medium-term strategy to deliver on intra-African trade; industrialisation; trade finance leadership and solid financial performance. We look forward to sharing this, and collaborating with all partners, to bring about the transformation that's required."

The AGM activities will open with two days of seminars, followed on 30June by the meeting of the Afreximbank Advisory Group on Trade Finance and Export Development in Africa.

Investment opportunities and deeper integration within the East African Community will also be explored from Friday 30 June at an Investment Forum and Trade Exhibition, hosted jointly by Afreximbank and the Rwandan Development Board. The exhibition will give regional business entities the opportunity to showcase their products and services and prizes will be awarded to the best exhibitors.

The AGM activities will conclude on 1July with the formal Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank and reflections by President Kagame on "The path to a Continental Free Trade Area for Africa".

A series of side events have been planned for the AGM, including a roundtable of intra-African trade champions, launch of the 2016 African Trade Report, an ECOBANK Africa-Africa Forum, and a session on Afreximbank's Central Bank Deposit Programme.

Speakers' include:

Dr. Benedict Oramah, President, Afreximbank; Dr. Hippolyte Fofack, Chief Economist and Director, Afreximbank; Prof. Justin Lin, Center for New Structural Economics and Honorary Dean, Peking University, China; Prof. Andreas Klasen, Offenburg University, and formerly CEO, German Export Credit Agency; Ade Ayeyemi, CEO, Ecobank Transnational; Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance, Nigeria; Strive Masiyiwa, Executive Director, ECONET Wireless Network; Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria; Tarek Amer, Governor, Central Bank of Egypt; Dr Keun Lee, Professor of Economics, Seoul University, and Director of Economic Catch-Up, Korea; Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Group.

About Afreximbank:

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is the foremost pan-African multilateral financial institution devoted to financing and promoting intra- and extra-African trade. The Bank was established in October 1993 by African governments, African private and institutional investors, and non-African investors. Its two basic constitutive documents are the Establishment Agreement, which gives it the status of an international organization, and the Charter, which governs its corporate structure and operations. Since 1994, it has approved more than $51 billion in credit facilities for African businesses, including about $10.3 billion in 2016. Afreximbank had total assets of $9.4 billion as at 30 April 2016 and is rated BBB+ (GCR), Baa1 (Moody's), and BBB- (Fitch). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo. For more information, visit: www.afreximbank.com