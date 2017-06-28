Moshi — The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) is working towards incorporating efforts of global super stars such as legendary English player, David Beckham and Bollywood icon, Amitabh Bachchan in promoting the country as prime destination.

The Managing Director for TTB Ms Devotha Mdachi explained here that, many global celebrities have been flocking into Tanzania this year, among them the internationally acclaimed soccer star, David Beckham who visited Serengeti recently and Indian film actor, Amitabh Bachchan who is currently in Kilimanjaro but on private excursion.

"They can all help market Tanzania as potential tourist destination and we at TTB plan to contact them and see how the stars can work with the Board as well as Tanzanian Government to promote the country's tourist attractions," explained Mdachi.

The TTB official made the statement at Mweka Gate of Mount Kilimanjaro when receiving female soccer players from all over the world who scaled Africa's highest peak and accomplished the world's first football match on top of the world's highest free standing peak.

For the first time since creation a football match, solely played by women was successfully staged and played at the highest point in Africa on Mount Kilimanjaro over the weekend.

Group leader, Ailsa Dixon of the Nature Discovery, said "I would like to inform you that the ladies of 'Equal Playing Field were successful in playing their match last Saturday despite limited oxygen and challenging weather!"

"After the match, the entire team of 60 ladies went to the Summit at Uhuru Peak and all of them managed to reach the highest point of Mount Kilimanjaro despite the tough challenges," she stated.

Apart from being staged in an extraordinary place, the soccer match involved lady footballers from more than ten countries who started scaling the world's tallest, free standing mountain through the Londorosi Gate into Lemosho route in an expedition which took ten days.

A total of 60 female soccer play ers, coaches and umpires from the United States, United Arab Emirates, Afghanistan, Jordan, the United Kingdom, South-Africa, Rwanda, Sweden, Qatar, France, Pakistan and Germany as well as the host Tanzania took the new initiative to stage the first ever football match on Mount Kilimanjaro.

The full scale 90 minutes' match was played on Saturday the 24th of June 2017 when the expedition reached the escalation of 5,731 metres above sea level at the area on the mountain known as 'Crater,' which is levelled and usually used as camping height

Among the soccer players was Ravji Ladha who played for the National Female Soccer Team, Twiga Stars in 2006 and who is now fielding for the International Football Academy (IFA) in Dubai.

There was also the Canadian team striker, Sasha Andrews. Both said they were extremely pleased to venture into this first ever adventure and being part of the history in the making.

The historic soccer event dubbed 'Equal Playing Field Project,' was organized in association with Nature Discoveries and Kilimanjaro Outfitters, while the Tanzania Tourists Board chiped in as the government agent.