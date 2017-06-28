South Africa: Taxpayers Fork Out Over R11 Million for Suspended Phiyega, Mdluli

27 June 2017

Former National Police Commissioner Riah Phiyega and suspended former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli have received a combined R11.5 million in salaries and benefits while sitting at home, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has revealed in response to Parliamentary questions.

Since her suspension in October 2015, Phiyega had received a basic salary of over R2m, around R560 000 for a cash allowance and almost R300 000 for a head of department allowance, according to his reply.

She also received an employer's pension contribution of over R330 000, bringing her total remuneration and benefits to almost R3.2m.

Mdluli had cost taxpayers around R8.3m since his suspension in May 2011.

According to Mbalula, he was paid a basic salary of almost R5m, a non-pensionable cash allowance of almost R1.4m, an employee pension contribution of almost R800 000 and a car allowance of over R700 000.

He also received a salary bonus of R413 957.

Asked what internal disciplinary measures had been taken against Mdluli, he said: "An internal disciplinary process has been initiated, functionaries have been appointed and the process is underway."

Democratic Alliance MP and police spokesperson Zak Mbele said on Tuesday that disciplinary proceedings should be concluded with speed so money was not wasted.

"It is absolutely imperative that we have fit and proper leadership in the police so that these millions, that could have been spent on our severely under-resourced police, are not wasted on failed SAPS leadership."

