28 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: OUTA to Release Plan to Fight State Capture Ahead of Zuma No-Confidence Vote

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) will on Wednesday reveal its plan for combating state capture.

It intend to hand the plan over to Parliament and political parties after a media briefing and presentation.

"This case document is regarded as essential reading for Members of Parliament expected to participate in the forthcoming vote of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma," OUTA said in a statement.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng last week ruled that National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete had the constitutional power to determine if motions of no confidence should be conducted by secret ballot or not.

She welcomed the direction provided by the court, saying she had no personal or principled opposition to the use of a secret ballot.

