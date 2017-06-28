Only caution, fighting spirit and team work will help Tanzania overcome Angolan threat in today's Cosafa Cup group A match at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in South Africa.

The victory is vital for Taifa Stars, the group leaders, as it will ensure a place in the championship's quarter final stage. Stars at the Group A helm, have notched 3 points and 2 goals one above their closest pursuers Angola who have also claimed 3 points but with only one goal following their slim 1-0 win over Mauritius in their opening game at Moruleng Stadium on Sunday.

It's a tough battle as Angola will be trying to win and remove Stars at the top of the table. Before the Taifa Stars-Angola match, the opening matches' losers Malawi and Mauritius will open the kick off at Royal Bafokeng Stadium at 18:00 East African time before Angola host Taifa Stars at the same venue two and half hours later.

Both Tanzania and Angola started their 2017 Cosafa Cup campaigns with maximum points on the first day's action of this year's event. Two teams of four teams are contesting the preliminary stages of the tournament for a spot in this weekend's quarter-finals, where the six top-ranked nations in the region - namely South Africa, Swaziland, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana and Zambia - await.

Group A's action kicked off at the Moruleng Stadium on Sunday afternoon, with tournament guests Tanzania 2-0 victors over Malawi thanks to a brace from forward Shiza Kichuya, whose two clinical finishes in the first half were enough to hand his side all three points.

In the later kick-off, Angola needed just four minutes to open the scoring against lowly opponents Mauritius, Augusto Quibeto's smart finish putting his side in front.

The 2-0 win over Malawi was Taifa Stars' first ever victory in the Cosafa Cup, hence today they will be trying to post their second victory against Angola, one of the teams boasting welldrilled players.

To overpower them, Taifa Stars must create many clear-cut chances and use them effectively. Taifa Stars should go to the pitch with caution as the country's poor record at the national level degrades it before Angola who are considered tougher and the pre-tournament favourites.

The COSAFA Castle Cup is celebrating 20-years in this campaign and so it is perhaps fitting that Tanzania, who also featured in the inaugural competition in 1997, return for another shot at the silverware.

Coach Salum Mayanga will still bank on Qatar-based forward Elias Maguli and Thomas Ulimwengu, who plays in Sweden apart from Kichuya whose brace in the opener against Malawi must have convinced coach Mayanga a place in the starting list.

Mayanga said prior to the team's departure to South Africa that he will use Cosafa Cup as part of preparations for African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers for a week after the COSAFA Castle Cup final.

Tanzania face-off against Rwanda in a two-legged tie that sees only home-based players available for selection. Angola who have assembled a much more experienced squad than the one that exited the COSAFA Castle Cup will be under Brazilian coach Roberto Bianchi.

Today's match, therefore serves as a vital fact-finding mission for both sides in preparation for CHAN qualifiers, which is just weeks away. BuNge