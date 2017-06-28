Nigeria: Assessing Campaign to Create a Fair, Corruption Free Nigeria

Abuja — Fair Society Iniative & Citizen Campaign Against Poverty and Corruption (CACPAC) is an initiative for a just, fair and more humane society. According to the Convener/Chief Mobilizer, Chief Ray Ugba Morphy, Fair Society Initiative is a citizen volunteer campaign for a better society. He said, "We at fair society initiative believe that the basic solution to all problems of human society is located within the context of interpersonal interactions.

We know that once a majority adopts fairness in their dealings with one another, human society will automatically change for the better. Every interaction that is built on fairness results in a win win situation for all parties. Every situation, every relationship that has fairness as its soul will bring peace, friendship, growth, happiness to all parties while the opposite of unfairness brings anger hostility, misery and war."

Chief Morphy in a recent interview with LEADERSHIP further explained why the quest for a fair society should be embraced by all Nigerians.

He said, "Fair dealing is the very foundation of all humane and progressive societies. A marriage in which the couples treat each other fairly will last but a marriage in which unfairness is the norm will crash. A business in which the partners are fair to one another and to their customers will thrive but a business which deals with unfairness will crash. A country in which the leaders are fair to the citizenry will be Eldorado, but one in which the citizens are brutally treated will remain a horror movie for all concerned.

This is the difference between North Korea and Finland or Norway. This is all the difference between countries of Europe and countries of Africa. The so-called good countries recognize their citizens as assets and treat them fairly while the other countries regard their citizens as burdens and as such treat them unfairly. Crime, instability, insecurity and corruption are the result of the practice of unfairness while peace, growth, security and development is the product of the conscious practice of fairness.

"The adoption of fair practices by any society is logical, it is necessary and it is an investment that yields the dividends of a better society for all. The practice of fairness simply involves putting oneself in the shoes of others and treating them as you would want to be treated. Who wants to be cheated? Who wants to be insulted, humiliated or diminished? Who wants his children to be out of school?

Who wants to live in dirt and squalor? Who wants to be sent to the war front without bullets? Who will like to be a patient in a hospital without light, without drugs and without staff? I guess no one. So to understand how to treat others we simply take how we would like to be treated and then treat others that way." Chief Morphy, who is also a chieftain of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) identified the keys of a fair behavior to include; Regards for others; Courage to do the right things; Self Discipline; Justice; Honesty; Devotion to duty; Belief in common humanity. He also observed that the fruits of a fair behavior are; Progress for all; Peace; Fair and sufficient remuneration for all; Social morality with little or no crime; Economic boom and wellbeing; Transparency in government and zero corruption; Fair and even spread of infrastructure and development.

He said, "Fair treatment of one another and fair behavior is the major difference between a good society and a bad one. Fair behavior is an investment everyone can make without cost and immediately reap the benefits for themselves. A fair society is the sum total of a fair behavior by individuals just as a wicked society is the sum total of wicked individual behavior. Once we adopt fairness as a social principle, then our group and individual lives become immeasurably better, then our society and nation will regain its lost glory."

The Convener/Chief Mobilizer wants Nigerians to key into the campaign to change the society for the benefit of all. "Do join us in the effort to build a fairer society.

All that is required is for you to treat everyone you meet fairly and justly. We all will benefit when we adopt this behavioural initiative and the whole society will be better for it. Just learn to treat everyone you interact with fairly. Whether they be rich or poor, treat them fairly. Treat your customers fairly, treat your neighbor fairly. Treat your pupils fairly, treat your friends fairly, treat your spouse and children fairly and all together, we will have a much fairer society to the good of all and to the glory of God. Thank you as you experiment and reap the many dividends of the practice of fairness.

"If you want to be part of this initiative of building a better society either as a volunteer or a member, please contact us at FAIR SOCIETY INITIATIVE and we will be glad to work with you to build a society and nation that we all can be proud of. We need you to carry this message to your neighbourhood, your school, your village, your friends, your town and state so that working together we will build a new glorious society through the fair treatment of one another. Commit to fair behavior yourself and teach your influence circle the same and in a few years, we will transform and change the society for the greater good of all."

He also told LEADERSHIP that the slogan of the initiative encompasses what the group is all about. He said, "Our slogan says it all. 'Work make I work, Chop make I chop, Live make I live, make Country Good'".