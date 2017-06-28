Nigeria: NCAA Cautions GSM Operators Against High Rise Structures

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a very stern warning to all operators of Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) to ensure they always obtain Aviation Height Clearance (AHC), Permits and Licences before construction of high rise structures.

In an official statement issued yesterday and signed by the general manager, Public Affairs, Sam Adurugboye, NCAA stated that others affected by the warning are landing facilities owners, stakeholders and the general public.

The agency stated that these permits, Aviation Height Clearance and Licences are to be obtained before the construction of the following: tower, telecommunication masts, high rise buildings/structures and landing facilities, including construction of helipad/helideck for civil use and heliports.

NCAA stated that, "this action is in line to the Civil Aviation Act. 2006 Part IX (30) (L) which empowers the Authority to prohibit, regulate and remove any structure which, by virtue of its height or position, is considered to endanger the safety of aircraft operations".

"The Civil Aviation Act. 2006 Part IX (30) (K) stipulates that the Authority will grant and certify licences for the construction of Helipads, Helidecks, and Heliports. It is therefore an exercise in illegality to operate into a heliport (surface level, elevated or helideck) without the approval of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

"On the other hand, for those who want to renew their heliport certificate, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) Part 12.10.6 highlights that Heliports operators are required to commence the process of renewal of Heliport Certificate not less than 90 days to the date of expiration of the certificate. The Regulatory Authority is compelled to issue this warning as part of our oversight responsibilities which is principally safety and security of flight operations in and out of Nigerian airspace", the agency stated.

While noting that all stakeholders should be guided, the agency maintained that it will view very seriously and run the rule over any violation of these safety measures. All stakeholders should be guided. The issue of Telecommunication Masts has remained a source of worry to some airports in the country, particularly that of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Recent reports have shown that two radio masts belonging to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS) located at runway 08 of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu are already posing a serious challenge to smooth take off of aircraft.

It was alleged that despite several letters written to concerned authorities, especially the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to dismantle the masts, nothing has been done. With the new directive by NCAA, there are indications that the regulatory agency, may at last address the plight of Enugu airport and others that are affected in terms of illegal high rise structures around the airport premises.