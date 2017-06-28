South Africa: Suspended Phiyega and Mdluli Earn R11.5 Million

press release

Replies to DA Parliamentary Questions have revealed that, since their suspensions in October 2015 and May 2011, former National Police Commissioner, Riah Phiyega, and suspended Head of Crime Intelligence, Richard Mdluli, received a combined R11.5 million for sitting at home and contributing nothing to the fight against crime in South Africa.

Phiyega has received almost R3.2 million, including half a million rand as a cash allowance, an almost R300 000 'head of department' allowance and over R330 000 in employers pension contribution.

Mdluli netted R8.3 million, including a basic salary of almost R5 million, a non-pensionable cash allowance of nearly R1.4 million, an employee pension contribution of almost R800 000 and a motor car allowance of over R700 000.

Astoundingly, this massive amount to Mdluli also includes what is referred to as a "service bonus" of more than R400 000 - which now may as well be called a 'couch potato bonus' given his six-year suspension.

South Africans live in fear each and every single day. Yet millions of rand of public funds have been wasted on paying two individuals, who were clearly not fit for their jobs in the first place, to stay at home and twiddle their thumbs.

This is unacceptable.

The disciplinary proceedings must be sped up and concluded with the utmost urgency so that no more money is wasted.

It is absolutely imperative that we have fit and proper leadership in the police so that these millions, that could have been spent on our severely under-resourced police, are not wasted on failed SAPS leadership.

Zakhele Mbhele MP

DA Shadow Minister of Police