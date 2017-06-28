Gaborone — The Masire family has arrived at the University of Botswana for the memorial service of the late second President Sir Ketumile Masire. Dignitaries also continue to arrive among them are Vice President Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi and his wife, Permanent Secretary to the President, Mr Carter Morupisi,third President Festus Mogae and his wife, Ms Barbara Mogae, former Vice President, Dr Ponatshego Kedikilwe, Cabinet ministers, Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Gladys Kokorwe, Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries, former Local Government minister, Mr Peter Siele, former Bank of Botswana governor Ms Linah Mohohlo, Dr Gaositwe Chiepe as well as former Tanzania President, Mr Benjamin Mkapa and former Tanzania prime minister, Dr Salim Ahmed Salim. The clergy led by 91 children carrying a candle denoting Sir Ketumile's age also arrived.
BOPA