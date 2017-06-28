Nigeria: Lagos School Kidnap - Day 35 - Abductors Threaten to Relocate Victims Over Mounting Security Threat

Indications emerged yesterday, that abductors of the six Senior Secondary School students of Lagos Model College, Igbonla, in Epe area of Lagos, have threatened to relocate the victims following a close call at their camp by security agents. The students were abducted 35 days ago

Vanguard gathered that some security operatives attempted to sneak into a creek in Ondo State where the students were suspected to have been kept, weekend. But they met a brick wall as the speed boat they went in could not access the terrain, as they were blocked with logs.

Information at Vanguard's disposal revealed that to access the suspected camp, a wooden boat was needed to cross some sections, from where one would continue with a speed boat.

Security agents were said to have been stuck at a point because there was no wooden boat to continue the journey.

The particular arm of security agents who made the move was shrouded in secrecy as at yesterday. But a senior security operative confirmed the near invasion of the camp to Vanguard.

The sources said; "Ordinarily, this should not be in prints. That is why it is not necessary to divulge which security agency went there.

We got intelligence report this morning that the abductors were making a move to relocate the students again. But everyone involved in this rescue mission is at alert, that is, the Military, officers of the Department of State Services, DSS and the Police.

The students will be rescued alive at the end of the day, by the grace of God."

Should the move to relocate the students succeed, it would be the third time they will be moved from one camp to another since they were abducted .

They (students) were initially kept in camp around Epe, pending when the initial ransom of N400 million for their release would be paid. Two days later, policemen comprising those from the Lagos State Police command, Marine Unit and the IGP Intelligent Team who stormed the camp and engaged some kidnappers found there in a gun duel. In the process, two boats belonging to the militants were sunk, while some gang members managed to escape. But when checks were conducted round the camp, the students were not found, as they had been relocated to another camp located between Lagos and Ogun creeks, hours before the operatives arrived.

Another relocation of the students occurred after the expiration of the date given for the payment of the reduced ransom of N200 million for their release.

Shortly before the second relocation, three suspected members of the kidnap gang who had gone to survey the terrain were arrested in Benin .

Meanwhile, the concerned parents still had expressions of gloom on their faces, unsure of the fate of their children .