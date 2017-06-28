Nigeria: Boko Haram Refers to Kidnapped Female Police Officers As 'Our Slaves'

Leader of the Boko Haram terrorist sect, Abubakar Shekau, has released a video showing police officers kidnapped in Borno State last week.

In a 17-minute footage posted online, he lampooned the Military for saying Boko Haram has been defeated, stating that the abducted women have become slaves of the sect.

It will be recalled that the female police officers were kidnapped after Boko Haram fighters reportedly attacked a convoy of security personnel in the Damboa area of Borno State last week, when the officers were said to be going for a burial in Adamawa State.

The video shows only still images of the abducted women, even as Shekau, holding a chewing stick, took credit for the attack, and claimed that several female officers were abducted during the raid.

Shekau was heard saying in the video: "I want to tell you that we were the ones that attacked the convoy.

"Here are the vehicles for all to witness; we are the ones that abducted the female police officers. In fact, they are senior female police officers.

"What we did is nothing compared to our women, children and friends that have been wiped out or arrested for many years by the Nigerian government. We only abducted them to serve as slaves to us."

The elusive terror kingpin stated that the female officers the sect abducted are no fewer than 10, and referred to them as "slaves".