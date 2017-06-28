28 June 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Gabadihno Shortlisted in PSL Awards for MTN8 Last Man Standing

By Arkangel Tembo

Flames prolific striker, Hellings Frank 'Gabadihno' Mhango, has been shortlisted for the 2016/17 Premier Soccer League (PSL) award with the winner set to be announced on July 10 this year.

The PSL issued the list of nominees for the 2016/17 PSL awards on Monday afternoon with the ceremony scheduled to take place at Sandton Convention Centre in Sandton.

The former Nyasa Big Bullets net buster has been nominated in the MTN8 Last Man Standing awards alongside his two Bidvest teammates Thulani Hlatshwayo and Daine Klate.

Mhango's Bidvest Wits team leads the list with 10 nominations while Telkom Knockout winners Cape Town City follows with eight nominations.

Cape Town City's captain, Lebogang Manyama, who has already won the Premiership Top Goal scorer accolade, heads the list alongside team-mate Aubrey Ngoma, with the duo appearing in three categories each.

Mamelodi Sundowns have six nominees, Orlando Pirates two and Kaizer Chiefs just one.

