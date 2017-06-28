28 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Agric Expo Ends With Calls to Boost Livestock

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Emmanuel Ntirenganya

The Minister for Agriculture and Animal Resources, Dr Gerardine Mukeshimana, has urged Rwandans to give priority to livestock farming, saying the sector has enormous potential for exports and wealth creation as well as nutrition for families.

The minister was speaking at the closure of the 2017 edition of the Agriculture trade fair in Mulindi, Kigali.

Overall, agriculture contributes about 30 per cent of the country's GDP with 10 per cent from livestock.

The 12th National Agricultural Show ran, from June 22, to June 27, was organised under the theme, "Adopt Climate Resilient Technologies to Improve Farmer Livelihoods."

"Farmers should raise productive livestock through quality breed, proper animal feeding, grass storage and use of other animal feed that has been exhibited here to contain effects of dry spells," Dr Mukeshimana said.

Speaking on behalf of exhibitors, Jean Claude Shirimpumu, a professional farmer from Gicumbi District, said there are good examples that have been registered in the country so far in terms of promoting livestock sector.

Shirimpumu cited storage of fodder for future use, which he said helped address the issue of grass shortage during drought.

In addition, he said, "artificial insemination is no longer only applied to only cows, but other livestock like pigs, calling for the scaling up of such services.

Shirimpumu urged the Government to extend them support, especially in research.

"Comprehensive research is needed to improve our livestock as a whole to move from subsistence to market-oriented farming," he said.

Farmers who properly applied improved seeds and fertilisers in farming were awarded fertilisers worth Rwf200,000 each.

Rwanda

2 Out of 6 Presidential Aspirants Qualify

Only incumbent President Paul Kagame and Frank Habineza, of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, made the cut when the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.