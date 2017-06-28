Zimbabwe: Redcliff Water Crises Claims Another Casualty

Deaths related to the unending water crises in Redcliff continue after another resident collapsed and died at a borehole in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Residents of this impoverished Midlands town have gone for close to a year without treated water supplies.

At the weekend, Bigboy Kaocha became the second person to died in the long borehole queues which have become sources of water for the residents.

Before Kaocha, who was reportedly on medication of an unknown ailment, an elderly lady in her eighties also recently collapsed and died at the same water source.

Redcliff deputy mayor Vincent Masiiwa confirmed the tragedy.

"The deceased collapsed and died at a borehole he had gone to fetch water in the early hours of Sunday morning," said councillor Masiiwa.

He added, "This is the second person to collapse and die at a borehole. Two months ago, we faced a similar tragedy after an elderly lady who was also on medication died under similar circumstances."

Last year a boy drowned in a well in the Redcliff suburb of Rutendo after he had gone to fetch water with his friends.

And from the same neighbourhood, another boy who had also gone to fetch water was knocked down by a vehicle and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, it also emerged that the now deceased Kaocha collapsed at the same borehole last week.

"On Thursday last week, he collapsed at the same borehole and had to be carried home," said a member of the Johane Masowe sect were Kaocha was a member.

"He was someone who was sick and on medication of an unknown ailment. He was even forcing himself to go to work so as to fend for his family."

The deceased is survived with a wife and two children.

And as the town's water woes deepen, a woman was raped at a borehole at knife-point in by a group of a machete wielding gang which disappeared into a nearby resettlement area.

The woman was left for dead after she had gone to fetch water in the early hours of the morning.

Dogged by perennial water shortages, Redcliff residents are forced to wake up as early as 4am to have any chance of getting some supplies.

Two months ago, restive residents took to the streets to protest against the situation.

"We have gone for months without water. Lack of water makes our town unhygienic and may trigger an outburst of diseases," read part of a petition which was handed over to mayor Freddy Kapuya.

Kapuya has since maintained that residents are not paying their water bills, hence the challenge.

"We are not realising much in terms of revenue since residents are having challenges in paying their water bills. We are not a water authority since we get our water supplies from Kwekwe City Council.

"We are supposed to pay to pay $60,000 a month to Kwekwe city. The situation will only improve when residents start to pay their bills," he said.

The mayor said a long-term solution to the problem was to rehabilitate the town's aged sewer and water reticulation system.

Redcliff is sitting on a ticking health time bomb as there have been recorded cases of a typhoid outbreak.

Acting council finance director Lindiwe Whata said operations are hamstrung by a debt which now stands at $22 million.

Council's biggest debtor ZiscoSteel owes the local authority about $12 million.