Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama has arrived accompanied by Senior Private Secretary to the President, Brigadier George Tlhalerwa and Chief of Protocol, Ms Daphne Kadiwa.

The memorial service programme will begin soon.

Sir Ketumile aged 91, died on June 22 at Bokamoso Hospital in Gaborone after a short illness.

He will be laid to rest in a state funeral at his home village in Kanye tomorrow (June 29).

BOPA