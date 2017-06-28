Two health rights organizations have called for improved quality service delivery for hepatitis patients saying the current treatment patients are receiving is of poor standard.

Speaking during a news conference in Chikwawa on Monday, President for Save Your Liver Foundation, Ellos Lodzeni and Executive Director for Patients and Community Welfare in Malawi, Amade Alide, said there was need to scale up early screening and treatment hepatitis.

In an interview, Alide said the two organizations would want to make sure that government is committed to the fight and help Malawians acquire proper understanding of the viral disease.

"We want to ask government to make available vaccine to citizens against Hepatitis A and Hepatitis B. We would also like to ask government to register drugs as the Heptovit which is currently being used by people who are HIV positive that can inhibit hepatitis," said Alide.

He further emphasized on the importance of having statistics on the number of people affected in Malawi.

"Government should formulate a communication strategy and put it into use so that people are made aware on how they can prevent the disease," he added.

When contacted, Minister of Health, Dr Peter Kumpalume, insisted that his ministry was still providing required health services to all Malawians suffering various diseases.