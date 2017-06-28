Kenya: Angry Kisumu Fishermen Kill Crocodile After It Eats Their Catch

Fishermen in Kisumu's Dunga area Tuesday evening beat a crocodile to death after it devoured the catch they had made for the day.

The four fishermen who were in one boat had gone on a fishing expedition nearly the whole day and at 4pm they were returning with the day's catch.

But as they docked at Hippo Point dragging their net from the deep waters, a small crocodile spotted the fish which were still fidgeting in the net and saw an opportunity for a meal.

It made its way to the net and devoured a good number of the fish before it got entangled.

The angry fishermen landed on it with clubs as it tried in vain to escape from the fishing net.

Not even officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service could save the hungry five-foot crocodile from the fishermen's wrath.

COMMOTION

"I was relaxing with my friend by the lake when I heard some commotion a few meters from where we were. By the time I reached the fishermen were already carrying the dead reptile like a trophy," Mr Dave Ngiri, a resident of Dunga who was at Hippo Point at that time said.

He said one particular fisherman was so infuriated that he did not appear satisfied even after killing the crocodile.

He left the remaining catch with the other three fishermen and took the reptile home.

"I am going to eat this crocodile and sell its scales to recover the amount I have lost when it ate my fish," said the angry fisherman.

Hippo Point where the reptile appeared is barely 200 meters from the Impala Park, where most wildlife including lions, reptiles and other beasts are domesticated and placed in cages.

RECREATION AREA

Hippo Point is a recreational facility mapped by the county government of Kisumu as an attraction site, where many people frequent to enjoy the breeze from the lake.

Many youth also converge there especially during the weekends and public holidays to smoke, drink and make merry oblivious of the danger they expose themselves to.

Mr Ngiri said there were reports that there was a crocodile around Hippo Point, Yatch Club and Dunga Beach but the KWS did not take action for lack of evidence.

"Now KWS should take action because it seems the parents of the small crocodile which was killed are still around," said Mr Ngiri.

Dunga area has been experiencing rampant human-wildlife conflict with hippos sometimes invading local farms.

Many times they have been killed by the residents who later feast on the game meat, a delicacy according to them.