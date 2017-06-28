Nigeria: Biafra - You're Not Igbo Emperor, APGA Warns Kanu, Writes IPOB

The All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, has slammed the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB , Nnamdi Kanu over his call on Anambra State people to shun the forthcoming governorship poll in the state.

This came as the Arewa youths yesterday berated Igbo leaders for not chastising Kanu for threatening to disrupt the 2019 general election and cause confusion in the country. The northern youths, under the aegis of Arewa Youth Forum, (AYF), condemned in strong terms the refusal of Igbo leaders to denounce the self-acclaimed IPOB leader for asking Igbo to boycott the next general election, starting with the Anambra governorship poll later this year until a referendum on Biafra was determined.

This is even as IPOB, yesterday said that the group's demand for self determination or a referendum did not amount to declaration of war as some people erroneously insinuate, describing such posture as the figment of the imagination of some politicians from the North.

APGA, in a letter to Kanu, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ifeatu Obiokoye, made available to the media in Awka on Monday, said the call was irresponsible and devoid of intellectual focus.

The party also said Kanu has no authority to speak for the Igbo, although it acknowledged him as the leader of IPOB.

It explained that Biafra's concept was a metaphor for the demand for equity and fair play in the Nigeria state and not a separatist movement.

According to the letter, "Nnamdi Kanu's call for a boycott of elections in the South-East, beginning with the governorship polls scheduled for November 18, 2017 in Anambra is irresponsible, irredentist and totally devoid of any focus.

"You must appreciate that for different logical reasons and perception, the Biafra concept has attracted favourable comments among our people, ostensibly borne out of the marginalisation of Ndigbo in the Nigerian state.

"While youths of the East are agitating for Biafra, the Arewa youths are equally restive; the same goes for Níger Delta youths and youths from Oduduwa states.

"In this popular agitation for Biafra, Ndigbo have not instituted a separatist movement or a terrorist gang as it were. We are more concerned about the continued existence of Nigeria under the present structural arrangement," the party said.

APGA said it stood for restructuring and implementation of the 2014 National Conference resolutions "as a certain way to peaceful co-existence among ethnic nationalities and for dousing tension.

It urged Kanu not to be carried away by the success of the May 30 sit-at-home call, which was attributable to many reasons, including fear.

It demanded a re-visit and implementation of the report of the 2014 national conference, which arguably addressed the parameters for the restructuring of the nation.

The party reminded Mr. Kanu that the right to vote and be voted for was a universally declared right under the United Nations Charter of People's and Citizenship Right, and in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

It advised the IPOB leader to drop his "emperor" perception of himself "and humble yourself to the true leadership of Ndigbo for a proper and better articulation of the Biafra struggle."

Arrest Nnamdi Kanu now,Arewa youths tell FG

In a statement signed by its President, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gujungu, and made available to Vanguard in Abuja, the youths also called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Kanu for threatening national peace and stability with careless statements.

The group said it was disturbed that Kanu issued the election boycott threat not minding the tensed atmosphere in the land arising from the recent threat issued by Arewa youths to the Igbo to quit their land on or before October 1.

The youths justified the quit notice on the provocation caused them by Kanu's persistent and unwarranted calls for Nigeria's disintegration without any justification.

They said they were taken aback by Kanu's threat at a time the presidency led by Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is meeting with stakeholders across the country to strengthen the bond of unity and cohesion.

Gujungu said: "But it is unfortunate that the Federal Government and even leaders of thought and politicians, especially those of Igbo extraction have not deemed it necessary to condemn Nnamdi Kanu or call him to order.

"We are also amused that while the call for the arrest of Northern youths is still on, nobody is saying anything about Kanu's provocation of other Nigerians. To add salt to injury, this is someone who has severally and serially violated his bail conditions with reckless abandon and he is walking free."

Seeking self determination not a declaration of war -IPOB

A statement by the IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful said such ignorance about what IPOB stood for was the reason Nigeria could not meet the basic needs of the people, including provision and distribution of electricity and creating job opportunities for the teeming unemployed, despite the abundance of coal, palm oil, gas and crude oil in the country.

The statement specifically faulted a statement credited to a foremost Northern politician, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai to the effect that IPOB's demand could result to war, arguing that it was due to such a stance that the problem of Boko Haram had persisted in the country.

The statement said: "They always see civilized debate as a call to war. Such people and the values they represent can never be reconciled with the civilizing effects of genuine democracy that allows for freedom of expression.

"It is fair to assume, going by the utterances of certain corrupt segments of the Nigerian society, that most of what IPOB is saying and stands for is lost in translation because anybody with basic understanding of rudimentary English and constitutional law will know that self determination does not mean war and that referendum is not hate speech.

"We would like to use this opportunity to clarify once again that IPOB is asking for self determination as recognized in both the United Nations charter on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the African charter on Human and Peoples Rights.

"Before these Northerners threaten us with war that IPOB hasn't called for, let them spend a bit of their valuable time acquainting themselves with these charters and declarations. The only instrument IPOB has at its disposal is civil disobedience, which is entirely legal. Civil disobedience, it must be understood, has nothing to do with armed conflict.

"Our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is a peaceful man that constituted IPOB with peaceful foundation and the sole aim is to liberate his people from humiliation and bondage. If some oil revenue dependent Northerners wish to misunderstand him and IPOB aims and objectives, that should be their business."

Praying for Nigeria means continuous killings, oppression of Igbo - MASSOB

In a related development, the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has urged against continued prayer for Nigeria in Churches. In a statement issued in Abakaliki, the Leader of MASSOB, Comrade Uchenna Madu insisted that the prayers for Nigeria must stop now "because the God of the Bible can never answer prayers that oppose his divine will." adding that such prayers would also amount to continuous islamisation agenda by those who want to enthrone and impose Islamic religion and have openly declared hatred on the followers of Jesus Christ.

The statement read: "We demand that the weekly prayers offered on the altars of Christian churches every Sunday for Nigeria should stop now; praying for the existence and continuation of Nigeria simply means praying for continuous killings, oppression, marginalization, subjection and unprovoked killings of Christians in Nigeria mostly the Igbo. It also means continuous islamisation agenda by those who want to enthrone and impose Islamic religion and have openly declared hatred on the followers of Jesus Christ.

"The continuous prayers for those that literally hate Christians will spiritually energise the Islamic fundamentalists, including the herdsmen to continue their religious killing of Christians in Nigeria. MASSOB draws the attention of Igbo Christian church leaders to Hosea 4:6-7 where the God of the Christians lamented that "My people (Christians) are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children."

CAN, youth group caution against doom

Also yesterday, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Bomadi, Delta State warned against doom in the country if the Arewa youths did not back out of their stance against the Igbo living in northern Nigeria, just as a Niger Delta youth group, Izon Movement for Positive Change and Youth Development, IMPCYD, described Arewa youth's position as babaric and an abuse of human rights.

Chairman of CAN, Bomadi local government chapter, Snr Apostle Sunday J. Ekeremor, and the president of IMPCYD, Comrade Ebiotu S. S. Ebareotu, stated this weekend in separate interviews at Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi council area of Delta State.

Snr Apostle Ekeremor said that Nigeria was governed by laws and that the constitution protected every citizen's right to live in any part of the country without being molested and at such, urged the Arewa youths to make public withdrawal of their threat without any further delay.

Group carpets Obasanjo over comments on civil war

Meantime, the Biafra National Guard, BNG, yesterday described as an afterthought and a face saving statement, the alleged statement credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo that the then Nigerian military government did not plan to wipe out the entire Biafrans in the 1967 to 1970 civil war, but rather, it was a brotherly war to retain the Biafrans in Nigeria.

BGN also dismissed as "belated and too late for us to listen to The alleged call by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, for the Biafra agitators particularly, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mr. Nnamdi Kanu to drop Biafra agitation and join hand with the present administration in rebuilding Nigeria."

BGN in a statement by its leader Mr. Innocent Orji, made available to Vanguard through its Public Relations Officer, Mazi Okoro Ruben, said "we will accept Obasanjo's apology and Osinbajo's appeal on condition that they resurrect all Biafran children starved to death, and all our parents, our over six million Biafran civilians, soldiers and heroes, killed during the Nigerian Biafra war and those killed in recent agitations and still being kill up to date."

"We totally and vehemently reject all apologies and calls for us to drop Biafra agitation, it is too late for us to listen to you all making the calls, unless you will miraculously resurrect all our 6 million Biafran civilians, especially our children whom you starved to death and all our parents, including gallant Biafran soldiers and heroes killed and still being killed till date by Nigerian government.He said the action was a violation of the constitution of the federation and also called on federal government to act accordingly to avoid doom of the country, stressing the Christian body condemned the threat in its entirety.

He cautioned that failure on the part of the authorities concerned would spell unimaginable doom for all with the unfortunate support for the youths by some leaders from the north, noting that anybody reasonably serving God would not plan such attack.

Comrade Ebareotu, on his part, noted that the statement had already heated up the polity and advised government to act fast before it was too late.

He warned that if the ultimatum was not openly retracted, it would not augur well for the nation, stressing IMPCYD was of the view that it was premeditated which portended bad omen for the well-being of the nation.

"We wonder how the Federal Government of Nigeria will convince us that they are sincerely regretting the civil war, need Igbo in Nigeria after the genocidal war against Biafrans from 1967 to 1970, while they are still incarcerating our 22 Biafra freedom agitators at Onitsha, and Awka prisons since over ten years now and are still waging court war against IPOB leader Mazi Kanu and other IPOB members held at Kuje prisons Abuja.

"You better allow us to separate and go our ways peacefully; through conducting referendum to be supervised by the United Nations, so that Nigeria