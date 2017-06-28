Rwanda: Rayon Sports in Do-or-Die Cup Clash Against Espoir

Holders Rayon Sports will need nothing less than a comfortable victory when they host Espoir this afternoon at Stade Kigali if they are to enhance their chances of landing a domestic double this season.

The new league champions were on Sunday stunned by the Rusizi-based side 2-0 in the first leg of the semifinals of this year's Peace Cup at Kamarampaka stadium, a result that left them with an uphill task in the return leg.

Moninga Walosambo and Adolphe Hakundukize netted the crucial two goals for Espoir. However, according to the blues head coach, Djuma Masudi, they are optimistic they will turn the fixture on its head in today's clash.

"We will try to get a good result today and it is very possible, we need to be ready and give our best in the game. We believe we can progress, it's all about playing our game," Masudi told Time Sport.

For Rayon to advance to the final, they need to win by an aggregate score of a difference of three goals.

On the other hand, Espoir are also gunning to frustrate Rayon even more and their head coach Jimmy Ndiseye, said: "So far, our season has gone well but we need to finish the business with Peace Cup; we are in position to produce better performance in the second leg than we did in the first."

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final played on Monday, APR were forced to a 1-all draw by hosts Amagaju FC at Nyagisenyi ground in Nyamagabe District.

Amani Mugisha scored for Amagaju in the 66th minute before Muhadjiri Hakizimana equalised for the visitors in the 71st minute. The return leg is slated for Thursday at Stade de Kigali.

Peace Cup Semi-finals

Second leg

Wednesday

Rayon Sports Vs Espoir FC 3:30p.m

Thursday

APR FC Vs Amagaju FC 3:30p.m

Monday

First Leg

Amagaju FC 1-1 APR FC