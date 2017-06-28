28 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Restructuring - Atiku Lauds APC Govs, Others

Tagged:

Related Topics

Abuja — Former Vice President and a chieftain of All Progressives Congress, APC, Atiku Abubakar, has commended the resolution of APC Progressive Governors Forum, which called for restructuring and true federalism of Nigeria, saying the issue transcended religion and ethnicity.

He also described as patriotic the convergence of positions around restructuring by leaders from diverse regions of the country.

According to him, this confirms that he (Atiku Abubakar) is not just a lone voice in the wilderness in the inevitability of restructuring of Nigeria for the good of all.

The former vice president in a statement issued by his Media Office in Abuja, yesterday, explained that the agitation for secession would not have arisen if the country had shown sincere readiness to address the underlying problems that fed the agitations by separatist forces.

According to Abubakar, the restructuring debate transcends the ambition of any single politician in Nigeria.

He said any attempt to ignore the agitations could make a bad situation more complicated, stressing that with so much hate, distrust, suspicions and fears in the country, political leaders should not be afraid to confront the challenge.

He said the current federal structure should be freely discussed by allowing the federating units voice their grievances with a view to finding workable solutions that would protect the rights and interests of all.

Abukakar said the country could not afford to allow bottled-up frustrations of the people to explode into violence, and threaten not only innocent lives, but also harm the country's economic assets.

Nigeria

UN Agency Rescues 600 Stranded Migrants in Sahara Desert

The International Organisation for Migration, IOM, said it rescued no fewer than 600 people since April 2017 through a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.