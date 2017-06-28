Tanzania: Lucky Vincent Students Expected Back Home in August

Dar es Salaam — Three students from St Lucky Vincent who were flown to the United States for treatment after they survived a tragic road accident in Karatu are expected back home in early August this year.

The information has been communicated by the Singida North Member of Parliament Mr Lazaro Nyalandu through his Facebook account insisting however that the three students will start their trip home once doctors are satisfied with their recovery.

The three children; Doreen Mshana, Sadia Ismail and Wilson Tarimo; who are living at Roland McDonald's House in Sioux City LA, have been undergoing rehabilitation at Mercy hospital three times a week.

Doreen was discharged from Mercy Hospital on June 3 and joined Sadia and Wilson, who had been released earlier.

The three children survived a grisly road accident that left 32 children, two teachers and a driver from Lucky Vincent Primary School in Arusha dead on April 6.

The treatment trip to the US was coordinated by Mr Nyalandu.