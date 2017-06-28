Six top flight TNM Super League teams are expected to clash against each other in the round of 32 phase of the 2017 Carlsberg Cup edition.

This follows a draw which was conducted on Tuesday at the Mpira Village in the Commercial City of Blantyre which was facilitated by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary Alfred Gift Gunda and Carlsberg Malawi Limited Senior Brands Manager for Alcoholic Beverages Twikale Chirwa.

League strugglers and giants Nyasa Big Bullets have been handed a tricky assignment against Civil Sporting Club which was formally called Civo Service United FC.

Another all Super League affair will involve Premier Bet Wizard and Zomba based soldiers side Red Lions who have had an impressive start in the 2017/18 league season.

Nkhotakota based Dwangwa United will face Mzuni FC while defending champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have been drawn against a lower league side and less fancied Fish Eagles.

Wanderers became the first team to have successfully defended the Carlsberg Cup since its inception last year after beating Silver Strikers 6-5 through post-match penalties in a game goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa was the heroe after serving a decisive spot kick taken by Silver's Matthews Sibale.

The dates and venues for the round of 32 matches will be confirmed by the main organisers-FAM but below is the full list of games:

Nyasa Big Bullets versus Civil Spotting Club.

Be Forward Wanderers versus Fish Eagles.

Polytechnic versus Silver Strikers.

MafcoVersus Area 25 Stars/Chitedze Strikers.

Nsundwe United versus Mtsiliza.

Azam Tigers versus Cobbe Barracks.

Mwanza Boarder United versus Moyale Barracks.

Blue Eagles versus Ekwendeni Hammers.

Chitipa United versus Nchalo United.

Michiru United versus Master Security Services.

Blantyre United versus Rumphi Medicals.

MDF Marine versus Jidi FC/Support Batalion.

Be Forward Reserve versus Kasungu Police/Airbourne.

Premier Bet Wizard versus Red Lions.

Dwangwa United versus Mzuni FC.

TN Stars/Dedza Young Soccer versus Prison United.