27 June 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Old, Unskilled Security Guards Blamed for Increased Crime

Photo: The Citizen
Private security guards (file photo).
By Geofrey Kimani

Unqualified private security guards have been blamed for increased criminal acts, hence putting lives of civilians and property at risk.

Buziku Police Commanding Station Officer, Ms Waija Juma said during a village meeting that most of the guards hired to provide security services in the area are old and unskilled. She said their incompetency to handle criminals has been the source of increased criminal incidents.

The meeting attended by local leaders and residents of Buziku village aimed at discussing ways to curb crime in the area.

The police officer said most of the old guards were incompetent.

