Joe Gwaladi, one of Malawi's most talked about musicians in low and middle class communities, Tuesday proved to be a jack at his trade with a stylistic weaving of lines in his verses when he performed at the inauguration of Phalombe Teachers Training College (TTC) graced by President Peter Mutharika.

Gwaladi received wild applause and ululation from the audience including executive handclapping and smiles from the VIP kindred.

In a 'Gwaladish' manner, which most consider reckless of diction in selecting suitable words in his verses, Gwaladi married his Tumbocid hit - in which he calls on his audience, not to simply rush for Tumbocid drugs when they know their sickness is more that diarrhea, to get tested of HIV - to a number of development projects Mutharika has accomplished during his three years in office.

For instance, Gwaladi - in a comic style that could as well be considered satirical - asks people of Phalombe to go and "get tested at Phalombe District Hospital" which, ironically, Mutharika laid a foundation stone some hours before his performance.

But in what could be considered a 'Joseph Nkasa' and his 'Mose wa Lerolic tone' Gwaladi joins a battalion of artists in the country who have either lost or at the verge of collapse in their careers for singing praises to certain political leaders.

In his performance, he claimed "Mutharika akazaluza ndizazimangirira" (If [President] Mutharika loses the [2019 elections], I will commit suicide).

Joseph Nkasa, who recently released a song in praise of embattled ex-agriculture minister George Chaponda over his involvement in the maize-gate scam, performed after Gwaladi.