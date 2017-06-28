Rwanda: Miroplast FC Coach Lauds His Players After Clinching Second Tier League Title

Miroplast FC edged Isonga FC 2-0 to lift the 2017 second tier league title in a final played Monday at Stade de Kigali.

Second-half goals from Egide Gisanabike in the 47th minute and Alain Kwitonda's strike in the 62nd minute were enough to hand Felix Muvunyi's team a deserved win and the first title in his coaching career and maiden league title for the Mironko Plastic Industries-sponsored side. The club was re-established only four years ago.

"I am very excited to have won my first managerial title, I'm speechless, the strategy has been to create a good relationship with my players but also club officials were very supportive all season," said Muvunyi.

"We hope to build on this team in the top flight league next season to give these young players a chance to grow; however, we may add in some few elements to help the team catch up quickly," he added.

Isonga are the other team to have earned qualification to the 2017/18 Azam Rwanda Premier League. The two team take the places of SC Kiyovu and Pepiniere FC who were relegated to the second division in the just-concluded season.

Isonga FC had reached the final after knocking out AS Muhanga 1-0 in the first leg before both sides settled for a goalless draw in the second leg.

Miroplast FC, who lost to Rwamagana City FC 3-2 on aggregate, reached the final after the latter were banned from the competition over fielding an ineligible player during the semi-final playoffs.

Monday

Miroplast FC 2-0 Isonga FC