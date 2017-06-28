Africa: Call Made for Countries to Raise Domestic Resources for Immunisation

Photo: Ryan Youngblood

A child during immunisation (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and other African countries have been called upon to mobilise domestic funding for their immunisation programmes to ensure sustainable supply of vaccines to people in need.

This has been said today during the first World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa Health Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, a statement jointly released by the WHO and African Union says.

According to the statement, the WHO's Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr Mahmoud Fikri said at the forum that Africa can achieve a generation free of vaccine-preventable diseases by making continued political, financial and technical investments now.

He said: "Country ownership (of immunization programs) is more important than ever before to ensure that we sustain and build on the hard-fought gains we have made."

According to the WHO, less than 20 countries in Africa currently fund more than 50 percent of their own immunisation expenditure.

Tanzania has previously been ranked by the WHO as being among leading African countries with the highest immunisation rates, with over 90 percent of coverage for preventable diseases in children.

And, early last year, Tanzania's former President, Mr Jakaya Kikwete, urged sitting African Heads of State to exercise strong political will and take full ownership of the immunisation programs in their countries, in an effort to save lives of children lost to preventable diseases.

As the Africa Ambassador for Immunisation by then, Mr Kikwete was of the opinion that health programs, such as Immunisation required impetus of a passionate leader in order to make them succeed.

During the forum today, a new document - a roadmap to guide member countries on the implementation of the Addis Declaration on Immunization (ADI) - was officially launched.

The document provides Member States with three specific strategies to accelerate progress toward universal access to immunization in Africa.

The strategies include: generating and sustaining political commitment and funding; strengthening technical capacity and overcoming barriers to access; and closely monitoring progress.