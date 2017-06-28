Namibia: Khomas Governor in Ushona's Corner

Tyson Ushona on Tuesday received the backing of Khomas regional governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua ahead of his WBF world title fight against Roman Belaev of Russia at Ramatex hall on Friday night.

Tyson and members of Salut Boxing Academy, who are promoting the boxing bonanza, paid a courtesy call on McLeod-Katjirua, who took up an offer to attend Friday night's bonanza.

"I'm seeing a winner in you and I'll definitely be there. It's so amazing how Namibia, this little country in Africa, is evolving in boxing. Our sportsmen and women are putting Namibia on the map and that makes us very happy," she said.

Members of the Khomas Regional Forum of Nationhood and National Pride (NNP) campaign were also present after they recently signed a five-year agreement with Salut Boxing Academy to promote their campaign, which aims to mobilise Namibians to be proud and patriotic citizens. It also aims to address social ills like tribalism, racism, vandalism, crime, gender based violence and a lack of respect towards national symbols.

Petrina Matthews, the secretary general of NNP said they had the same objectives as Salut Boxing Academy and that boxing offered an important avenue to help spread their message.

"This Friday will be our first event where we will share a platform to educate the public and share information on societal ills. We can reach more people in the community if we use each platform and educate the nation on why it is important to support each other, and also to highlight why our boxers are being so successful," she said.

Ushona said he was excited to be a part of the NNP campaign.

"I'm excited and glad to be part of the nationhood and national pride campaign because we can send a message to the youth on how to engage in society. Through boxing we can do so much to change the nation in a positive way," he said.

Regarding his fight on Friday, Ushona said he would make his fans happy.

"Due to the current economic difficulties diehard boxing fans might struggle to come and watch my fight on Friday, but I'll make sure to be in top form and to put a smile on their faces. The Nationhood and National Pride campaign is all about loving Namibia and being proud of who we are," he said.

Friday's fight will be Ushona's first title defence of the World Boxing Federation welterweight title which he won with a unanimous decision against Rafael Jackiewicz in December last year.

Ushona will have experience on his side as he is currently 35 with a record of 35 wins, five defeats and one draw, while Belaev is 26 with a record of 16 wins and two defeats from 18 professional fights.

Belaev has an impressive record of only two defeats, although he is only ranked fifth in Russia. He won the WBF Intercontinental welterweight title in 2013 and the WBA Continental welterweight title the following year, before suffering his first defeat against Ali Funeka of South Africa for the IBO welterweight title in November 2014.

Since then, he has chalked up two more victories, but suffered his second defeat against Paul Kamanga of the DRC for the WBA Pan African welterweight title.

Seven other fights have also been lined up for Friday's bonanza.

In the main supporting fight, Lukas Ndafoluma will take on the experienced Barend van Rooyen of South Africa for the IBO All Africa middleweight title over 10 rounds. Ndafoluma has a record of eight wins, one loss and one no result, while Van Rooyen has a record of 24 wins, four defeats and one draw.

There will also be two national title fights with David Shinuna taking on Immanuel Andeleki for the junior lightweight title, while Vakufilapo Nashivela takes on Simeon Shafodino for the junior middleweight title.

Smokey Jo Hilongwa will be back in action against Robert Kachiza of Malawi in a super bantamweight fight, while Nathanael Sebastian will take on Johannes Niingoti in a junior lightweight fight.

Immanuel Joseph will take on Aubrey Masamba of Malawi in a flyweight fight, while Japhet Amukwawill take on Anyway Katunga in a flyweight fight.

Tickets are available via Computicket at Shoprite and Checkers outlets countrywide, while the entrance fee is N$100 for general tickets, N$300 for VIP tickets and N$20 000 for a table of 10 people.