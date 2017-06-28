27 June 2017

Tanzania: Public Servants Warned Not to Abuse Health Sector Fund

Public servants here have been called upon to effectively control the use of World Bank backed Results-Based Financing (RBF) in health development.

The call was made on Saturday by deputy minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Selemani Jafo during the RBF evaluation meeting.

The meeting that was attended by officials and health stakeholders from Shinyanga, Coast, Simiyu, Geita, Kagera, Kigoma, Tabora and Mwanza regions discussed RBF's achievements, challenges and the way forward. Officials from 59 councils from the eight regions were also in attendance.

Results-Based Financing is an instrument that links financing to pre-determined results, with payment made only upon verification that the agreed-upon results have actually been delivered.

The RBF approach is being implemented to improve access to quality health services for women and children.

Mr Jafo said despite the challenges facing RBF, the government was fighting to make sure that the health sector benefits from the new approach.

"I know we encounter many challenges including the poor administration of the funds right from the regional to local authorities. This has been happening as a result of little knowledge among our leaders on RBF but we are currently working on this," said the deputy minister.

He warned public servants against embezzling public funds and said the government plans to introduce a performance contract system in a bid to easily determine and weed out incompetent staff.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner John Mongella who was represented by Ilemela District Commissioner at the meeting, Dr Leonard Masale, said since the establishment of RBF in Mwanza Region in 2016, a lot has been achieved in the health sector including the reduction of maternal deaths.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Dr Zainabu Chaula said a total of 454 maternal deaths were reported during 2010/11 and the number rose to 556 in the year 2015/16.

"These numbers are not pleasing in any manner. We need to work hard to bring about positive results in addressing the challenge," said Dr Chaula.

