28 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Speaker Meets UNFPA Regional Director

By Steven Muvunyi

Julitta Onabanjo, the United Nations Population Fund regional director for East and Southern Africa, yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Speaker of Parliament, Donatille Mukabalisa.

Dr Onabanjo is in Rwanda for the Africa Health Forum.

During her visit to Parliament, she pointed out the importance of having policies that empower the youth.

"We commend Rwanda for the efforts and priorities the leadership has taken to empower the young people and to ensure that they are not only healthy and educated but also have opportunities to engage in development," Onabanjo said.

Mukabalisa said that she looks forward to strengthening partnership with UNFPA.

Dr Onabanjo's visit to Parliament also aimed at assessing how Rwanda was implementing the Reproductive Health law that was enacted in March last year.

"I wanted to hear how it's being implemented and how parliament is doing its oversight role to ensure that implementation takes place," she said.

