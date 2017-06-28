Namibia: Don't Lose Hope - Mannetti

Ricardo Mannetti believes a positive Cosafa Cup tournament for the Brave Warriors will lift the gloom dominating the nation's football fraternity.

Staying positive in the face of adversity is the abiding theme of the 2015 champions' latest campaign as they return to the scene of their historic first international title triumph.

If ever there was a time when the Brave Warriors needed to live up to their moniker, it is now.

The senior national team's head coach on Tuesday named a ragtag 22-man side for the tournament ahead of Saturday's quarter-final clash against Lesotho.

With the exception of defender Willem Mwedihanga and striker Benson Shilongo, the squad is unchanged from that which was called up for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea-Bissau earlier this month.

That match ended with a 1-0 defeat for Namibia, who were playing their first international match since September last year.

"My big concern is match fitness. What I observed when we played Guinea-Bissau is that the general physical fitness is not a problem. It is the lack of game time. We lacked harmony, and so our combination play was not up to scratch. We played in patches, and not like we wanted to," Mannetti said.

In years gone by, Namibia would be shoo-ins to advance to the semis at Lesotho's expense, but given the action-deprived Brave Warriors' well-documented ongoing hardships, 'Likuena' will fancy their chances of pulling off an upset.

"The biggest match for us is Lesotho. We are not looking past that. Our performance in that match will determine the road ahead for us," Mannetti stated.

While match fitness is a challenge, a positive outcome for the Namibians will largely depend on their fortitude, he said.

Due to the protracted dispute between the Namibia Football Association and the Namibia Premier League which has put off potential investors, the majority of the home-based players have not played competitive football for more than 12 months, and that has had a negative impact on their livelihoods.

"As the saying goes, when elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers. In this case, the grass is the players," said Mannetti of the administrative issue that has all but crippled the domestic game.

"We have worked round the clock to fix the players' mentality, given their situations at home due to this long lay-off. Some players have no jobs, and have nothing to take home. So, we had to sit with these guys and try to convince them to keep coming for training and not give up. That has been our biggest challenge," he explained.

Mannetti has retained the core of the 2015 cup-winning side, and is hoping that they replicate the form which elevated them from perennial also-rans to champions.

"Despite the challenges, what I must really thank the players for is that they have given me 100% commitment. For us, the mission remains the same. It is to lift the trophy," the coach added. "It is very important that we do well so that people do not lose hope in Namibian football. Imagine what it would mean for our football if we win it [title] again. I want this Cosafa Cup to be the medicine that heals our football."

The squad: Goalkeepers - Virgil Vries, Maximillian Mbaeva, Loydt Kazapua.

Defenders - Tiberius Lombard, Chris Katjiukua, Ferdinand Karongee, Riaan !Hanamub, Ananias Gebhardt, Larry Horaeb, Denzil Haoseb.

Midfielders - Ronald Ketjijere (captain), Oswaldo Xamseb, Dynamo Fredericks, Wangu Batista Gome, Benyamin Nenkavu, Deon Hotto, Petrus Shitembi, Absalom Iimbondi, Hendrick Somaeb.

Strikers - Itamunua Keimuine, Peter Shalulile, Roger Katjiteo.