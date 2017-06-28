28 June 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Ministers Explain Rwanda's Efforts to Mitigate Climate Change

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Michel Nkurunziza

The Ministers in charge of environment, disaster preparedness, and agriculture yesterday held a consultative meeting with lawmakers that revolved around the effects of Climate Change.

The minister for Natural Resources, Dr Vincent Biruta, Disaster and Refugees affairs minister Seraphine Mukantabana and the State Minister for Agriculture, Fulgence Nsengiyumva, explained to the lawmakers what the effects of climate change have been so far and what strategies are in place to mitigate them.

Rwanda has experienced unusual rain patterns, flooding, prolonged droughts, crop pests, fires and disease outbreaks that are linked to climate change, the ministers said.

Biruta noted that Rwanda's environment policies from over past 10 years are under review so as to be updated with new elements such as the Paris climate agreement, Sustainable Development Goals, among others.

"We have in place a climate fund with $90m to support green projects. It has so far supported 35 projects in the area of environment, worth Rwf32 billion," Biruta added.

Speaker Donatille Mukabalisa said Rwanda should make use of multilateral agreements and national laws on environment protection.

According to Minister Mukantabana, in 2016, disasters killed about 183 people while, this year, 31 people have died so far.

"The disasters affect especially households in high risk zones," she said.

"We constructed climate resilient model houses in Rusizi, Rubavu and Ngororero districts that can withstand disasters such as flooding and earthquakes," Mukantabana added.

Nsengiyumva said rainfall patterns have changed and therefore more efforts are being under taken to help farmers embrace small scale irrigation among other initiatives.

Rwanda

2 Out of 6 Presidential Aspirants Qualify

Only incumbent President Paul Kagame and Frank Habineza, of the Democratic Green Party of Rwanda, made the cut when the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.