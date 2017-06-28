27 June 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Sports Commission Disappointed With Region Five Countries

Namibia Sports Commission (NSC) Chief Administrator, Freddy Mwiya has expressed disappointment with Region Five countries that failed to honour their commitment with the regional marathon.

The NSC through the Namibian government hosted the third edition of the African Union Sport Council (AUSC) Region Five Marathon on Saturday in Swakopmund.

Only athletes from Namibia, Botswana and Malawi participated.

The other AUSC Region Five countries are Angola, Lesotho, Mozambique, South Africa, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

"If we are to make this event bigger in the region we need athletes from all the Region Five countries to compete," Mwiya told Nampa on enquiry Monday.

Mwiya said South Africa should be taken to task, because it appears as if they do not care about this competition.

"South Africa looks at themselves as superior, because they prefer to see their athletes compete in Europe than at this regional event."

He said since the start of the marathon in 2015, South Africa has never sent athletes to support this event and this does not make sense because they are one of the countries with more resources in this region.

Mwiya added that if this event is to reach its peak and become the biggest in the region, countries should be compelled to compete at each and every competition.

He said Malawi and Botswana brought enough athletes who challenged their Namibian counterparts.

"The event was a success because we also had track events, where Namibian able-bodied athletes and Para-athletes showed off their talents."

2016 Rio Paralympics gold and silver medallist, Ananias Shikongo finished third against able-bodied runners in the sprints.

