27 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ruling Party Wants Militants United

Cazombo — The ruling MPLA party's first secretary in eastern Moxico province has appealed to militants to keep united to win the forthcoming 23 August election.

João Ernesto dos Santos was speaking in Cazombo town, Alto Zambezi municipality, during a public rally for the presentation of the party's governing programme for the 2017/2022 period.

According to the politician, unity of militants will strengthen cohesion towards victory in the election.

He said the strength and glory of the MPLA in the past, present and future rests with its constant renewal to improve, interpret and meet the deepest aspirations of the Angolan people.

João Ernesto dos Santos mentioned a long list of MPLA government's social attainments meant to improve the living of the populations.

