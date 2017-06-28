27 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Dr Besigye Campaigns for Kantinti in Kyadondo East

Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Daily Monitor
Besigye at the venue where NRM supporters had earlier camped.
By Damali Mukhaye

Dr Kizza Besigye, a former presidential candidate has combed Kyadondo East constituency to mobilise support for Mr Apollo Kantinti.

Mr Kantinti is the Forum for Democratic Change candidate in the constituency parliamentary by-election scheduled for Thursday.

Dr Besigye asked voters in the area not to "make a mistake" of voting the National Resistance Movement candidate, Mr Sitenda Sebalu because he's representing a party that is "not fit to lead the country."

Addressing a rally at Wampewo Grounds in Wakiso District on Tuesday, Dr Besigye said it is strange that the government is now giving more care to refugees at the expense of Ugandans.

He said refugees have access to clean water, good medical care and food yet Ugandans are dying of hunger while others are not able to access good health care.

The four-time presidential candidate said unless Ugandans vote NRM out power, they should count their country doomed.

