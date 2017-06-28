Sudan: FM Undersecretary - Neither Sudan, Its People Nor Its Government Pose Threat to American National Security

Khartoum — The Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Relations, Ambassador Abdul Ghani Al Naeim, on Tuesday reaffirmed that Sudan respects the right of the United States of America to protect its national security, stressing that at the same time neither the Sudan, its governor, nor its people pose any threat to the American National security.

The Undersecretary has stressed that on the contrary the Sudan has been fully cooperating with the USA on security matters as witnessed by the leader of The American security bodies.

Ambassador Abdul Ghani Al Naeim stressed in a statement to the Sudan news agency regarding the decision of the American Supreme Court to allow the implementation of the presidential decree banning the travel of subjects from six countries, including the Sudan, to the USA, that Sudanese subjects to the USA have been exemplary citizens with no record of criminality or fundamentalism or terrorism, and they have valuable contribution at the US level and at their community levels.

He stressed that the sudn is looking forwards to fruitful natural relations with the United States of America, considering the fact that the Sudan is currently getting ready for rehabilitation and development following the prevalence of security, peace and stability in the country.

He added that the Sudan is looking forwards to cooperating with the United States of American in reginal peace and security and all other questions of the five pathways upon which the two sides deliberated.

Asked by SUNA whether or not the ban would impact the expected revocation of the sanctions against the Sudan, the Undersecretary said this court decision should not have impact on lifting of sanctions against he Sudan as the country has met the required progress in the five tracks agreed upon with the American administration.