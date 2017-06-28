The national senior netball team is finding it tough at the Africa Senior National Netball Championship in Kampala, Uganda.

In their opening game of the competition against the host nation on Sunday, Namibia lost 31-69, and in their second game went down 46-56 against Zambia.

They were scheduled to play against Malawi on Tuesday evening and Botswana on Wednesday at 16h00.

Their last game of the competition will be on Thursday against Zimbabwe at 14h00.

Speaking to Nampa on Tuesday, Netball Namibia secretary-general Rebecca Gowases said the women are doing their best.

"The shooters and defenders are doing a great job because the turn-around by the defenders is applauded," she said, adding they have not competed internationally for a long time.

Before the championships, the Namibian women played two friendly matches against Zambia, which they lost 48-64 and 44-60.

Gowases expressed optimism regarding the experience the team is gaining, which she said should help them gain ranking on the African continent.

Namibia is trying to get back on the African ranking which they lost in 2015, because of inactivity on the international scene.

