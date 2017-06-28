Eritrea: Road Renovation Campaign

27 June 2017

Asmara — The residents of Adi-Quala sub-zone, Southern region, and Laelai-Gash sub-zone in Gash-Barka region, have conducted road renovation as well as soil and water conservation campaign on the basis of popular participation.

The residents of Mai-Lafo and Somomo administrative areas in Adi-Quala sub-zone conducted road renovation campaign along the main streets of Adi-Quala. They also made financial contribution for the success of the program.

Mr. Teklebrhan Mihreteab, Administrator of the sub-zone, stated that a number of popular campaigns regarding construction of terraces and renovation of roads were conducted over the past 6 months. He further indicated that some 30,000 tree seedlings would be planted as part of the ongoing activities pertaining to soil and water conservation.

Similarly, the residents of Mai-Mechekat and Endbahishen in Adi-Akelo administrative area have renovated a road linking villages with Adi-Quala and thereby meet socio-economic challenges.

Meanwhile, the residents of Awgaro and Debero administrative area in Laelai Gash sub-zone have renovated roads and a bridge that links Barentu and Awgaro affected by flooding.

