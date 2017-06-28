27 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Research Theme Identification Workshop

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The Halhale College of Business and Economics organized a workshop aimed at identifying research theme.

At the workshop in which Mr. Semere Russom, Minister of Education, head of Higher Education institutions and concerned institutions took part, the dean of the college, Dr. Estifanos Hailemariam pointed out that research based studies help students have access to information during the teaching and learning process.

Dr. Estifanos said that the mission of the Halhale College of Business and Economics is to ensure economic development of the country and improve the livelihoods of the people and to encourage teachers pursue research based studies. He also said that the college is introducing post graduate studies to promote research activities.

Indicating that advancement in science and technology is based on integrated research studies, Prof. Zemenfes Tsige underlined that strengthening research activities have paramount importance in solving challenges that business, economic as well as administrative institutions might encounter.

Since its establishment in 2004, the Halhale College of Business and Economics has graduated 3405 students in the fields of Accounting, Business Administration, Economics, Banking and Finance as well as public Relations.

Eritrea

Road Renovation Campaign

The residents of Adi-Quala sub-zone, Southern region, and Laelai-Gash sub-zone in Gash-Barka region, have conducted road… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.