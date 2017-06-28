27 June 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Sports and Cultural Week in Hamelmalo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Junior school students have conducted sports and cultural week in Hamelmalo sub-zone. Ms. Nejat Al-Amin, Head of Culture, Sports and Health at the Education Ministry's branch in Anseba region, commended teachers and parents for their contribution to the success of the program. She also said that the event was a platform in which students identify their talents and share experience.

Mr. Yacob Idris, Administrator of the sub-zone, on his part noted that the event was significant in upgrading extracurricular competence among the students.

Meanwhile, similar sports and cultural week is in progress in all junior schools of Anseba region.

Eritrea

Road Renovation Campaign

The residents of Adi-Quala sub-zone, Southern region, and Laelai-Gash sub-zone in Gash-Barka region, have conducted road… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.