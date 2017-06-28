Sudan: Hijack Amid Deteriorating Security in Darfur

Nyala / Birkat Seira — Gunmen hijacked a vehicle with its owner from a camp for displaced people in South Darfur on Sunday.

On the first day of Eid El Fitr, the festival marking the end the fasting month, militiamen in a Land Cruiser without number plates abducted Musa Suleiman and his companion Abdallah Basher at gunpoint from Otash camp.

They released them three kilometres from Nyala, after they stole the vehicle, money and mobile phones from the victims.

North Darfur security

Residents of Birkat Seira in Saraf Omra locality have expressed their discontent at the locality commissioner's non-response to their demands for security, health and education.

A number of people told Radio Dabanga that they presented a package of demands to Locality Commissioner Hamdan Bilal during his visit to Birkat Seira on the first day of Eid El Fitr.

"The commissioner and members of the Sudanese security service, escorting the commissioner, focused during their visit on the distribution of forms to the residents. The forms stated to join the National Congress Party (NCP, ruling party) instead of donating money to the people of the area or resolving their problems," a listener said.

Last Saturday, paramilitary Border Guards members kidnapped two people in Saraf Omra.