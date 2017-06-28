Former World Boxing Council welterweight international champion Charles Manyuchi this weekend dusts himself up when he faces Zambian Kasongo Sherrif in a non-title bout at the Zimart Mall in Ndola, Zambia.

The match, scheduled for July 2, is one of seven supporting bouts lined up for the African Boxing Union main drawcard in which Manyuchi's stable-mate, Alfred "John Cena" Muwowo will be taking on Tanzania's Haji Juma in the flyweight division.

According to Manyuchi's manager, who are also co-promoters of the bill, Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions, they have decided to take the tournament to Northern Zambia as a way to spread the game.

The other partners are Exodus Boxing Academy run by former Zambian light-heavyweight champion Anthony "The Preacher Man" Mwamba and Mitanda Boxing Promotions.

Manyuchi (W20-L3-D1), who in March this year succumbed to a surprise first-round knock-out to Qudratillo "The Silent Assassin" Abduqaxorov in Singapore, will be out to scrub some of the dust that has accumulated since his last fight.

That defeat saw him tumble to a distant 17th on the WBC welterweight rankings. The top Zimbabwean boxer will also be banking on a favourable verdict on July 10 when Abduqaxorov takes on Russian Dmitry Mikhaylenko in the WBC silver title decider in Ekatenrinburg.

According to reports, there is a clause in the contract that was signed between Manyuchi and Qudratillo that gives the Zimbabwean another shot at the title if he fails in the first match.

He will, therefore, be hoping Abduqaxorox, whose tally now stands at W11-L0-D0, emerges winner so they can square off again in a match that would determine whether the local boxer is the wine of old or his opponent is -- after all -- the better of the two.

Manyuchi's corner has since accepted liability for the fall in Asia attributing it to the boxer's lackadaisical fighting style (where he fights exposing his guard) and they have promised to work on a new, more professional style.

The decision could also mean a slight change in Muwowo's style who looks up to Manyuchi as a role model and has been on a roll from the time he turned professional a few years back.

He has twice beaten Zimbabwe's Anyway Katunga (in Lusaka and Harare) and has ambitions of becoming the fourth WBC champion at Oriental Quarries after Catherine Phiri, Lolita Muzeya and Manyuchi.