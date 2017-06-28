Angola: Parliament Speaker Receives Greetings From Mozambican Counterpart

Luanda — The National Assembly Speaker Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos Tuesday in Luanda received greetings from his Mozambican counterpart Veronica Macamo, as part of friendship and cooperation ties between the two legislative bodies.

Conveyed the greetings was the chairperson of Assembly Ethics Committee of Republic of Mozambique, Silvino Samuel, during an audience granted to him, as part of his working visit to Angola started Sunday.

"We have come to convey the greetings from Mozambique's National Assembly speaker and talk on the experiences that we have exchanged with the Angolan colleagues in the field of Parliamentary ethics," the MP said at the end of the meeting.

He said that the Parliamentary Ethics of Mozambique is building a code of ethics, adding that there is the need to learn from Angola as the two countries have similar experience.

According to him, the practices seized will contribute to the enrichment of the future code of ethics of the Mozambican Parliament.

The MP added that the Mozambican code of ethics under restructuring is a concrete and effective instrument in the fight against corruption and increased transparency.

Silvestre Samuel, who is leading a delegation of Mozambican MPs, is working with the 9th Commission of National Assembly, dealing with Mandates, Ethics and Decorum issues.

On the other hand, the National Assembly Speaker also met with the leaders of the Public, International and Protocol affairs of the CPLP who are attending the III Meeting of the staff of the sector, started Monday in Luanda.

Angola, Cabo Verde, Brazil, Guinea Bissau, Mozambique, Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Equatorial Guinea and East Timor are members of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).