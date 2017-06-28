Angola: National Police Notify 138 Road Code Violations in Seven Days

Uige — At least 138 road traffic offenses, less 17 in the previous period, were reported in the last seven days by the police authorities of northern Uíge province, against 155 of the same period.

According to the deputy inspector, Afonso Massumo Sousa Vasco, speaking Tuesday to ANGOP, during the period were applied the appropriate fines, valued at 1.9 million kwanzas.

Afonso Vasco also reported the record of two road accidents against five of another week.

At the time, the officer considered calm the traffic safety situation in the last seven days, as it was noted a decrease of accidents and deaths on the streets of the province, calling for greater responsibility to motorists and pedestrians.