Zimbabwe's senior netball team redeemed themselves at the ongoing Africa Championships in Kampala, Uganda, to keep alive their hopes of defending the title when they beat Zambia 59-58 in a tightly-contested match yesterday.

It was their third game at the tournament being played in a round robin format with six countries -- Botswana, Uganda, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe -- taking part.

Zimbabwe began their campaign on a losing note when they lost 45-55 to powerhouse Malawi on Sunday but quickly found their winning formula to beat Botswana 56-37 in their second game on Monday.

And yesterday's victory over Zambia, aided by Malawi's stunning 43-66 defeat to Uganda on Monday, ensured they remain in contention for the championship.

Zimbabwe are seeking to defend the title they won in 2015 and they take on Uganda today needing victory to increase their chances of returning home with the title.

Coach Lloyd Makunde commended his side for managing to come back from a disappointing start to win two successive games. Going into this tournament, Makunde had singled out Malawi as the biggest threat to their campaign.

But Uganda are proving to be a good side also after beating Malawi who are regarded as a netball powerhouse on the continent. Zimbabwe and Uganda met last year at the Diamond League in South Africa and the Zimbabweans emerged winners.

However, Uganda's victory over Malawi on Monday proves they won't be pushovers when they meet again today in Kampala. And Makunde acknowledges they have to go an extra mile if they are to overcome the hosts.

"We have seen them and they are a very good side. So we have to be more than at our best on Wednesday (today). "Malawi lost to Uganda, so we still have a chance to retain our gold," said Makunde. The senior netball team wrote their own piece of history in 2015 when they won the continental show-piece for the first time.

And are hoping to repeat the same feat. They conclude their campaign with a match against Namibia tomorrow.