Tanzania: President Set to Present Medals to Isles Heroes

Zanzibar — President Ali Mohamed Shein will, next Thursday, award medals to 52 people in recognition of their great role in the struggle for the Isles' independence, economic development, and promoting unity, peace and stability.

Speaking at a media briefing session, the Minister of State (State House and Foreign Relations) Mr Issa Haji Ussi, said the event had originally been scheduled to coincide with 53rd Revolution anniversary celebrations on January 12.

"Dr Shein will decorate them at the State House grounds next Thursday. We expect the event to be witnessed by several dignitaries," Mr Ussi said.

He said the medals were in different categories that include: the Revolutionary Medal, Best Service Medal, and Hero's Medal. The Zanzibar Revolution in 1964 led to the overthrow of the Sultan of Zanzibar.

Meanwhile, the minister said preparations were underway for the third Diaspora conference to be held in Zanzibar, in August this year.

"This is another opportunity for members of Tanzanian Diaspora to deliberate on how to contribute to the development of their country," he said.

Mr Ussi said this year's theme, topics for debate, and venue of the conference will be revealed after the end of ongoing discussions by the organisers from his office, and the Union Matters docket in the Foreign Ministry